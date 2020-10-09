Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their hold rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

