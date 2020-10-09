Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $8.50

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered Noble Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.34.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 356.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 625,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Noble Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.