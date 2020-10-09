Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Price Target to $8.50

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NBL. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Noble Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, September 27th.

Noble Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

