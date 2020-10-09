Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 7391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.83.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

