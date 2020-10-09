Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nikola (NKLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2020 – Nikola was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – Nikola was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

10/3/2020 – Nikola was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/23/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

9/22/2020 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Nikola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2020 – Nikola is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Nikola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NKLA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 60,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,981,675. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56.

Get Nikola Co alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.