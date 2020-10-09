Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/6/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/3/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

10/2/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/30/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/24/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/15/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/15/2020 – Perdoceo Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/8/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/7/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/22/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/21/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/13/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

