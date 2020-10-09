Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) in the last few weeks:
- 10/8/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 10/6/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/3/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 10/2/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 9/30/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/24/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/16/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/15/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 9/15/2020 – Perdoceo Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 9/8/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 9/7/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/28/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 8/22/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 8/21/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 8/13/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
- 8/12/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “
Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.