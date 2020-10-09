Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Northcoast Research cut LYFT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

LYFT stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $870,399. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LYFT by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 55.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of LYFT by 124.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

