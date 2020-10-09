Wedbush Lowers Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $127.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.09.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

