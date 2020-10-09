Wedbush Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $18.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ANF opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

