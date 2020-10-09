Waves Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.21 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $248.42 million and approximately $40.21 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00021724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Kuna and Exmo. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020964 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014545 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,220,212 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bittrex, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Bitbns, Liqui, Kuna, HitBTC, Exmo, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Gate.io, Indodax, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, BCEX, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

