Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $12.90. Wajax shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 142,850 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WJX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$356.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wajax Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.