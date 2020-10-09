W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.39.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co. news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

