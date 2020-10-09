Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. Bank of America started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Vroom stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.12 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,816,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $15,642,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $85,999,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

