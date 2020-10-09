Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $49.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85. Vroom has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.12 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,249,000.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

