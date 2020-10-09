Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

OTCMKTS VONOY remained flat at $$34.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.51. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $36.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (VONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.