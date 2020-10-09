Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 204 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 200 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 162.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

