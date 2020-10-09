Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to report $321.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.26 million and the lowest is $318.91 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of VVNT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 3,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of Vivint Smart Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,964,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

