Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.08

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $24.64. Vivendi shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 2,532,739 shares traded.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.74 ($34.99).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.11.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

