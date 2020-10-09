Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.91. 41,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,208,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.56. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

