Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Trading Up 0.4%

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.38 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 81.22 ($1.06). Approximately 2,450,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,543,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.86 ($1.06).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.98).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total value of £23,415.01 ($30,595.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

