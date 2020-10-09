Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Now Covered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,435 shares of company stock worth $7,271,757.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

