ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,545. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.