VIDY Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last week, VIDY has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $659,561.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.25 or 0.04951568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032075 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

