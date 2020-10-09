Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.73. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 70,795 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Energy worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

