Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $66,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,826.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

