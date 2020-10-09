Vericel’s (VCEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $21.42 on Monday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -2,142.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

