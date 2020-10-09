Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $69.19 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Bitbns. Over the last week, Verge has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $69.19 million and $2.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,369,833,943 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, TradeOgre, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Crex24, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

