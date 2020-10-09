Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

VSTM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 23,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,119. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $7,367,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.