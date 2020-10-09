Venus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.54 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Venus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00024795 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,066.29 or 0.99892978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00152040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

