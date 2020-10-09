Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Boosted by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,320. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

