Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 597,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,320. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.