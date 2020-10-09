Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.50

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $141.90, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $5,487,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $3,230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

