Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,080,000 after purchasing an additional 850,539 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,721,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,690. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

