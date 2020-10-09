Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.22. 6,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.85 and its 200-day moving average is $271.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

