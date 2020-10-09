Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.28

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $210.28 and last traded at $210.28, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,379,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

