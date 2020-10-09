ValuEngine Lowers SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 3.50. SBI has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.
SBI Company Profile
