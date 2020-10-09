ValuEngine Lowers SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 3.50. SBI has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

