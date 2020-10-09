ValuEngine Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

MCS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marcus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 44.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marcus by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

