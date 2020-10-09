USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,202.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $631,245.94 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,069.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.02145381 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00536876 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,054 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

