USDJ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.37 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. USDJ has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00009199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 12,850,514 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.