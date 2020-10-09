Uquid Coin Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $46.03 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00041573 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.