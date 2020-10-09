Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

UPWK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 30,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,182. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 874.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

