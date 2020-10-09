UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $13.93 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00011211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00432599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002866 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.