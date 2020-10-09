Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

