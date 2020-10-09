UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $339.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.52.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $322.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $325.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.13 and its 200 day moving average is $293.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

