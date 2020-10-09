United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

