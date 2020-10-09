United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is poised to benefit from diversified product offerings, end-market mix, project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. Although coronavirus-led disruptions somewhat impacted its performance in the second quarter, the Trump administration’s proposed $1-trillion infrastructure package to kick start the country and spur economic growth seems encouraging. Its disciplined capital allocation and cost management bode well. That said, low demand for gasoline and jet fuel owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to weigh on the company’s near-term results.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.94.

Shares of URI opened at $199.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

