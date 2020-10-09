United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Continental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 145.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

