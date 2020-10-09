Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $3.46 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00031279 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $335.48 million and $718.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005161 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

