Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 21.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.52. 50,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,336. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average is $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

