Ulord 24-Hour Volume Tops $304,593.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Ulord has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ulord coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $304,593.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00093594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.01524892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00157859 BTC.

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 171,820,342 coins and its circulating supply is 74,322,697 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ulord is ulord.one

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.